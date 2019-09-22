|
CHARLES ORVAL RADER JR., 89, of Huntington, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at his residence. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Reger Funeral Chapel, Huntington, by Rev. Kara Phillipi. Burial will follow in Woodmere Memorial Park, Huntington. He was born March 29, 1930, in Huntington, a son of the late Charles Rader Sr. and Thelma Roberts Rader. Charles was a veteran of the US Marine Corps, having served during the Korean War. He was a lifetime member of the Huntington Detachment 340 of the Marine Corps League. Some of his fondest memories were of his friends and fellow members of the Marine Corps League. He was a member of the Westmoreland United Methodist Church, was Past President and charter member of the Huntington West End Lions Club and was a Kentucky Colonel. Charles managed five and dime stores and was the promotion sales manager for The Herald-Dispatch. In addition to his parents, he was also preceded in death by his wife, Betty Kucera Rader; siblings, Glen Rader, Deloris Rader and Adel Rader. Survivors include two sons and daughters-in-law, David and LaDonna Rader of Ellicott City, Md., and Dr. Danny Rader and Michelle Rader of Charleston, W.Va.; grandchildren, Aaron (Nancy) Rader, Emily Rader and Kucera Rader; great-grandchildren, Sol Iriarte, Isabella Rader and David Charles Rader; sisters, Jean Frye, Eleanor Fenny and Shirley (Arnold) Sullivan; and numerous nieces and nephews. Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. Sunday at the Reger Funeral Home, Huntington. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Marine Corps League Detachment 340 of Huntington or the Westmoreland United Methodist Church Children's Ministry. Graveside military rites will be conducted by the Huntington Detachment of the Marine Corps League. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019