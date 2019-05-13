







CHARLES RAYMOND HART, 92, passed away Saturday, May 11, 2019, at The Village at Riverview in Barboursville. Charlie was born Nov. 18, 1926, in Syracuse, New York, to Charles Case Hart and Clara Pauline Rosenberger. After completing high school, he joined the Army and trained as a bombardier until the end of World War II. After returning to civilian life, he joined family members at the A&P grocery store chain in Orchard Park, NY, where he would hold multiple positions over more than a decade. Charlie continued to forge a successful career in the food brokerage business, later moving to Pittsburgh and ultimately to Huntington in 1969 to pursue new opportunities with wholesale firms. He also became part-owner of several grocery stores across Cabell County prior to his retirement in 1989. Charlie married Grace A. Wilson and was a devoted father to son, Charles Raymond Hart Jr. of Roanoke, Virginia; and daughter, Linda C. Gilbert of South Point, Ohio. Charlie also had four grandchildren, Christy Hart, Ashley Hart, Joshua Cobb (deceased) and Joseph Cobb; as well as 12 great-grandchildren. In 1980, Charlie was married a second time, to Barboursville native Betty Jo Nash, and quickly became a beloved stepfather to Betty's three children, Bill Hicks (deceased), Brent Adams of Barboursville and Bettina Perry of Barboursville. He will also be remembered as a warm and caring step-grandfather to Josh Perry of Huntington, Philip Perry of Barboursville, Drew Adams of Cleveland, Ohio, Ben Keenan of Barboursville and Chase Perry of Barboursville. Charlie and Betty ultimately retired to Crystal River, Florida, in the early 1990s. There Charlie enjoyed fishing, and Charlie and Betty developed a shared love of golf surrounded by friends and relatives. To be closer to family, in 2009 Charlie and Betty returned to Barboursville, where they resided in the Wyngate community and joined the congregation at Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Following Betty's passing in 2017, Charlie continued to live independently at The Wyngate with support from his family as well as family friend Sue Jarrell of Barboursville. In 2018, Charlie moved to The Village at Riverview in Barboursville, whose staff as well as Hospice of Huntington are deeply thanked for their compassion and dedication. Visitation will be 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home in Barboursville and will be followed by a memorial service at 11 a.m. led by Rev. Kevin Lantz of Steele Memorial United Methodist Church. Burial will follow at Susie Chapel Cemetery in Huntington. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 13, 2019