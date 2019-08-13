Home

CHARLES RICHARD ALLEY, 78, of Proctorville, Ohio, passed away Saturday, August 10, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born December 11, 1940, to the late Clinton and Edna Cook Alley. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Don Alley. Charles is survived by his wife Patricia "Pat" Alley; daughter Elizabeth (Joseph) Deaton; son C. Christopher (Melanie) Alley; grandchildren Michael Deaton, Hayden and Bella Alley; sister Arlene (Bill) Roy; brother James H. (Mary) Alley; and numerous nieces and nephews. Charles was a member of First Baptist Church Proctorville, Ohio, where he served as a deacon and sang in the choir. He was a United States Army veteran. There will be a memorial service 6 p.m. Tuesday, August 13, 2019, at First Baptist Church, Proctorville, Ohio. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory Proctorville, Ohio, assisted the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to www.ehallfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to The Gideons International.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 13, 2019
