CHARLES RICHARD LYKINS, age 58, a McMinnville, Tenn., resident and Williamson, W.Va., native, was born January 8, 1961, and passed away June 30, 2019, following a sudden illness. He was an employee of Walmart and son of Charles and Bonnie Lykins of Homosassa, Fla. Mr. Lykins was preceded in death by his nephew, David Dale Lykins II. In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, David Dale Lykins of Flagstaff, Ariz., and sister, Shelley Lykins Miles and husband George of Jensen Beach, Fla. High Funeral Home, McMinnville, Tenn., is assisting his family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 4, 2019