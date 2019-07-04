Home

POWERED BY

Services
High Funeral Home - MCMINNVILLE
101 College St.
McMinnville, TN 37110
(931) 473-2137
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES LYKINS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES RICHARD LYKINS


1961 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES RICHARD LYKINS Obituary




CHARLES RICHARD LYKINS, age 58, a McMinnville, Tenn., resident and Williamson, W.Va., native, was born January 8, 1961, and passed away June 30, 2019, following a sudden illness. He was an employee of Walmart and son of Charles and Bonnie Lykins of Homosassa, Fla. Mr. Lykins was preceded in death by his nephew, David Dale Lykins II. In addition to his parents, he is survived by brother, David Dale Lykins of Flagstaff, Ariz., and sister, Shelley Lykins Miles and husband George of Jensen Beach, Fla. High Funeral Home, McMinnville, Tenn., is assisting his family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now