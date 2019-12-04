Home

CHARLES V. FLANNERY, 81, of Ashland, widower of Barbara Janice Butler Flannery, died Dec. 2 in Kingsbrook Lifecare Center. He retired from Armco Steel. Funeral service 1 p.m. Dec. 5, Steen Funeral Home 13th Street Chapel; private burial. Visitation two hours before service Thursday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to King's Daughters Health Foundation, 2201 Lexington Ave., Ashland, KY 41101. www.steenfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Dec. 4, 2019
