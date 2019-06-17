|
CHARLES W. "BILL" CLAY, 75, of Barboursville, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, by Pastor James Jobe. Burial will be in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. He was born January 24, 1944 in Barboursville, a son of the late Charles Rogers and Mary Elizabeth Bias Clay. He is survived by two daughters, Stacy Nicole Clay-Gibson and Brandi Jean Clay-Stull; Kristy Altizer, who was like a daughter; four sisters, Charlene Adkins, Mary Cook, Cindy Clay and Patti Clay; one brother, David Clay; four grandchildren, Ashton Gibson-Ferguson, Allison Gibson, Chance Gibson and Zoey Stull; companion, Donna Sullivan; and several nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Tuesday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 17, 2019