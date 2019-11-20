|
CHARLES WALTON THOMPSON "CORKY," 82, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed peacefully into heaven on November 17, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara; four children, Curtis Thompson (Jenny), Chris Thompson (Tracy), Necia Thompson Freeman and Natonya Thompson Alexander (Todd); eight grandchildren, MaryBeth Thompson Lemmon (Rodney), Amanda Thompson Dressman (Gary), Lindsey Thompson Bates (Scott), Janessa Freeman Lusk (Justin), Andrew Thompson (Lauren), Troy and Anthony Alexander and Lydia Freeman; 11 great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Blakey and Phoebe Bates, Liam, Luke and Jack Dressman, Elliotte and Campbell Lusk, Tate and Tucker Thompson and Hank Lemmon; two brothers, Mike Thompson (Sheila) and Roger Thompson (Joe); and one sister, Candy Thompson Ciccolella (Lib). He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles "Cotton" and Marie Thompson, and one brother, Tony Thompson. He was employed at the Huntington Owens-Illinois plant for 37 years. When the plant closed, he then was employed by Cabell County Board of Education and retired in 1999. He was a faithful member and Deacon at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, where he enjoyed working with the food pantry, attending Sunday school class and helping with the Backpack Program. In his younger years, he was an avid runner and golfer and enjoyed reading his Bible, drinking a good cup of coffee with friends, telling jokes, feeding the birds, working crossword puzzles, receiving gift cards, cooking on the grill, and watching "Jeopardy" with his lifelong faithful friend, Jerry "Bear" Lawson, and other friends and family. He has spent his last few months surrounded by many of his favorite people sharing memories and laughter. If you knew him, you loved him, and the world has been a better place because of him. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House as a way to say thank you for the excellent care Corky and his family received during this very difficult time, with hope that others may have the same peaceful experience. The family would like to thank Dr. Silbermins and nurses at HIMG for the excellent, loving care Corky received during his long illness. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Thursday, November 21, 2019, at Lewis Memorial Baptist Church, Huntington, by Dr. David Lemming. Burial will be in Oaklawn Memorial Park. Pallbearers will be Curtis Thompson, Chris Thompson, Andrew Thompson, Troy Alexander, Anthony Alexander, Todd Alexander, Corky Hammers and Steve Hogsett. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Lusk, Mike Ross, John Ransbottom, Clyde Dobey, Mike Holman, Steve Kimberling and Jerry "Bear" Lawson. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville, and from 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 20, 2019