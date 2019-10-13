The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
CHARLES WAYNE GILLISPIE

CHARLES WAYNE GILLISPIE, 67, of Ona, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born October 19, 1951, in Cabell County, a son of the late Carvel and Betty Hall Gillispie. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Mae Crow; one brother, David Allenby; and one sister, Donna Burns. He is survived by two daughters, Betty (Nathan) Hanna of Huntington and Melanie Fay Meadows (Joe Pemberton) of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Braxton Woodruff, Madalyn Hanna and Miley Hanna and Kaelynn Pemberton; and an uncle, Richard Crow, who was more like a brother, and his wife, Joann, of Barboursville; brother-in-law, Dave Burns; nephew, Jeffrey Burns; and many friends and family members. Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com./wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019
