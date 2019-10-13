|
CHARLES WAYNE GILLISPIE, 67, of Ona, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center. He was born October 19, 1951, in Cabell County, a son of the late Carvel and Betty Hall Gillispie. He was also preceded in death by his grandmother, Lucy Mae Crow; one brother, David Allenby; and one sister, Donna Burns. He is survived by two daughters, Betty (Nathan) Hanna of Huntington and Melanie Fay Meadows (Joe Pemberton) of Proctorville, Ohio; four grandchildren, Braxton Woodruff, Madalyn Hanna and Miley Hanna and Kaelynn Pemberton; and an uncle, Richard Crow, who was more like a brother, and his wife, Joann, of Barboursville; brother-in-law, Dave Burns; nephew, Jeffrey Burns; and many friends and family members. Services will be conducted at 7 p.m. Monday, October 14, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com./wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 13, 2019