CHARLES "CHARLIE" WESLEY JEFFERSON JR., 65, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 31, 2019. He was born November 7, 1953, in Cabell County, a son of the late Charles Wesley Jefferson Sr. and Averil Stowasser Jefferson. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Hicks Jefferson; two sons and daughters-in-law, Ricky Allen and Rebecca Hicks of Barboursville, and John and Alyssa Jefferson of Lesage, W.Va.; three sisters, Arlene Sowards of Ona, Justine Beaver of Georgia and Janice Manning of Alabama; one granddaughter, Abigail Grace Jefferson; and a special great-nephew, Bryce Allen Childers. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, June 3, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville, with Pastor Steve Hinkle officiating. Burial will be in the Hicks-Bowen Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 2, 2019
