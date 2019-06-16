|
CHARLES WESLEY "CHUCK" WEAVER, of Hamlin, W.Va., born August 9, 1969, passed away June 13, 2019, at the age of Forty-Nine Years, Ten months and Four days. He was preceded in death by his father, Paul Weaver. He is survived by his mother, Dottie Weaver of Hamlin, W.Va.; four brothers, Rob (Kathy) Weaver of Lavalette, Chris (Cindy) Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn., Rusty (Brenda) Weaver of West Hamlin, W.Va., and P.D. Weaver of Hamlin, W.Va.; three nephews, Ethan Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn., Jason Triplett of Moundsville, W.Va., and Tyler Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn.; two nieces, Callie Weaver of Clarksville, Tenn., Angela Amador of Lafayette, Ind.; and a very special friend, Heather Patton of Hurricane, W.Va. Funeral service will be noon Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home, Hamlin, W.Va., with Pastor Jim Caldwell officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairview Memorial Park, Hamlin, W.Va. Visitation will be 11 a.m. to noon Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Koontz Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 16, 2019