CHARLES WILLARD "CW" McCORMICK, 76, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away July 9, 2019. He was born August 21, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Willard Victor McCormick and Henrietta Ferguson McCormick. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Barnett McCormick; his children, Charles David McCormick (Frank Gennett) and Cheryl Ann Ward (Kenny). Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Jordan (Samantha) Blevins and Andrea (Jon) McCallister; his four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Porter, Josilyn May and Abram and Everett Blevins. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. The family will welcome friends two hours prior to service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019