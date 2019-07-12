The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Ceredo
1135 Route 60 PO Box 907
Ceredo, WV 25507
(304) 453-6181
Visitation
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Ceredo
1135 Route 60 PO Box 907
Ceredo, WV 25507
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 13, 2019
1:00 PM
Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Ceredo
1135 Route 60 PO Box 907
Ceredo, WV 25507
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES McCORMICK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES WILLARD "CW" McCORMICK


1942 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CHARLES WILLARD "CW" McCORMICK Obituary




CHARLES WILLARD "CW" McCORMICK, 76, of Kenova, W.Va., passed away July 9, 2019. He was born August 21, 1942, in Kenova, W.Va., a son of the late Willard Victor McCormick and Henrietta Ferguson McCormick. He leaves behind his beloved wife, Jacqueline Ann "Jackie" Barnett McCormick; his children, Charles David McCormick (Frank Gennett) and Cheryl Ann Ward (Kenny). Also surviving are his two grandchildren, Jordan (Samantha) Blevins and Andrea (Jon) McCallister; his four great-grandchildren, Caitlyn Porter, Josilyn May and Abram and Everett Blevins. Funeral services will be conducted 1 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 2019, at Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home with Pastor Larry Mullins officiating. Burial will follow in Dock's Creek Cemetery, Kenova, W.Va. The family will welcome friends two hours prior to service. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ceredo-kenovafuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on July 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ceredo-Kenova Funeral Home & Cremation Services - Ceredo
Download Now