CHARLES WILLIAM MYERS SR., 76, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Jenny Myers, died Feb. 19 at Holzer Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Centreville Masonic Lodge #371, c/o Johnny Kuhn, P.O. Box 191, Rio Grande, OH 45674. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
