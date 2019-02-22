Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLES MYERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLES WILLIAM MYERS Sr.

Obituary Flowers

CHARLES WILLIAM MYERS Sr. Obituary




CHARLES WILLIAM MYERS SR., 76, of Gallipolis, Ohio, husband of Jenny Myers, died Feb. 19 at Holzer Medical Center. He was a retired truck driver. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Sunday, Willis Funeral Home, Gallipolis, Ohio; burial in Ridgelawn Cemetery, Mercerville, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to the Centreville Masonic Lodge #371, c/o Johnny Kuhn, P.O. Box 191, Rio Grande, OH 45674. www.willisfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 22, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries