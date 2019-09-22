|
|
CHARLEY COPLEY, 67, of Chesapeake, Ohio, formerly of Kenova, passed away Thursday, September 19, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral service will be conducted 1 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019, at the Webb Freewill Baptist Church, Crum, W.Va., with Pastor Brandon Williams officiating. Interment will take place in Webb Cemetery. Charley was born February 18, 1952, in Crum, W.Va., a son of the late Luther and Myrtle Blackburn Copley. He was a self-employed carpenter and a member of the Kenova Masonic Lodge No. 110 AF&AM, whose members will conduct graveside rites. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by six siblings. He is survived by his wife, Tonya Copley; four sons, Charles (Chip) Copley, Tadd Copley, Ryan Copley and Jacob Perdue; three daughters, Renee Bartlett, Anna Marie Blevins and Rachel Copley; three brothers, Ernie, Powell and Neil Copley; five sisters, Ruth Dillon, Susie Brumfield, Wilkie Rutan, Dove White and Sylvia Ray; grandchildren, Josh Blevins, Harlee Maggard and Cloie Copley; three special friends, Tracy and Gary Ellis and Max Crow; and numerous nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, September 22, 2019, at Rollins Funeral Home, Kenova, and one hour prior to the service on Monday at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.rollinsfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 22, 2019