







CHARLEY MATHIS JR., "Peanut," 87, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born July 17, 1931, in Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Charlie and Hester Wallace Mathis. He was a retired maintenance worker for Wayne County Schools and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Simpkins Mathis, and four brothers, Leonard, Arlie, Wayne and Taylor Mathis. Survivors include his wife, Erma Webb Mathis; his daughter, Kim Mathis Maynard and husband Victor of Wayne, W.Va.; his son, Greg Mathis and wife Joyce of Wayne, W.Va.; a stepdaughter, Beverly Brown and husband David of Troutman, N.C.; two stepsons, Robert A. Ferguson of Huntersville, N.C., and Johnny Ferguson and wife Pam of Welcome, N.C.; a sister, Emma Osburn and husband Carl of Lavalette, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jason Mathis and wife Nichole, Jeremy "Frog" Mathis, Tiffany Richardson and husband Adam, Charley Maynard, Brittany Cyphers and husband Willard; five step-grandchildren, Brannon Brown, Katie Brown, Jared Ferguson, Nate Ferguson and Alicia Ferguson; six great-grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Elder Roger Maynard, Elder Tommy Damron and Raymond Watts. Burial will follow at the Mathis Family Cemetery near his home. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019