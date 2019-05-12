Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5171
Calling hours
Sunday, May 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, May 13, 2019
2:00 PM
Morris Funeral Home Inc
79 Bridge Street
Wayne, WV 25570
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CHARLEY MATHIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHARLEY MATHIS Jr.

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHARLEY MATHIS Jr. Obituary




CHARLEY MATHIS JR., "Peanut," 87, of Wayne, W.Va., passed away Thursday, May 9, 2019, at his residence following an extended illness. He was born July 17, 1931, in Dunlow, W.Va., a son of the late Charlie and Hester Wallace Mathis. He was a retired maintenance worker for Wayne County Schools and was a U.S. Navy veteran. He was a member of the Echo United Baptist Church. He was also preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Simpkins Mathis, and four brothers, Leonard, Arlie, Wayne and Taylor Mathis. Survivors include his wife, Erma Webb Mathis; his daughter, Kim Mathis Maynard and husband Victor of Wayne, W.Va.; his son, Greg Mathis and wife Joyce of Wayne, W.Va.; a stepdaughter, Beverly Brown and husband David of Troutman, N.C.; two stepsons, Robert A. Ferguson of Huntersville, N.C., and Johnny Ferguson and wife Pam of Welcome, N.C.; a sister, Emma Osburn and husband Carl of Lavalette, W.Va.; five grandchildren, Jason Mathis and wife Nichole, Jeremy "Frog" Mathis, Tiffany Richardson and husband Adam, Charley Maynard, Brittany Cyphers and husband Willard; five step-grandchildren, Brannon Brown, Katie Brown, Jared Ferguson, Nate Ferguson and Alicia Ferguson; six great-grandchildren; and a host of additional family and friends. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at Morris Funeral Home Chapel, Wayne, W.Va., with Elder Roger Maynard, Elder Tommy Damron and Raymond Watts. Burial will follow at the Mathis Family Cemetery near his home. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Morris Funeral Home.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now