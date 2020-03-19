Home

CHARLIE BROWN

CHARLIE BROWN Obituary

CHARLIE BROWN, 80, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Monday, March 16, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Judd Brown. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Arnold and Vada Burdette Brown; and his mother and father-in-law, Okla and Cora Judd. In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Carol (Dr. H.R.) Preston of Georgetown, Ky.; a son, Chuck (Neisha) Brown of Huntington, W.Va.; seven grandchildren, Laura Abigail, William Judd, Caroline Rose, Charles Patrick Preston, Charles Maxwell, Isabel Kathleen and James Beckett Brown; sister, Lois Brown of Natick, Mass.; and an aunt, Sara Adkins. Mr. Brown was retired from J.H. Fletcher and Company and was a member of Fifth Avenue Baptist Church. Services will be held at a later date. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 19, 2020
