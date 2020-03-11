|
CHARLES "CJ" JOSEPH LUTZ, 83, of Ironton, Ohio, dearly loved husband of Janet Sue Lutz, passed away Saturday, March 7, 2020. The Lawrence County native was born October 27, 1936, a son of Adolph Joseph and Louise Pike Lutz. Charlie and Sue were married at St. Joseph Church in 1981 by Monsignor John J. Yonk. Charlie attended St. Joseph Catholic High School and Ohio University. Following his education, he entered the United States Army in 1956, serving at Fort Knox, Ky. He then began his 30-year career with Armco Steel in Ashland, where he was instrumental in developing and implementing a state-of-the-art bar code system for AK Steel. Upon retiring at age 56, he worked as a consultant for the new AK Steel facility in Rockport, Ind. Throughout his entire life, Charlie was involved in sports â€" baseball, football, basketball, bowling and golfing. He also officiated for several years at area high school football games and enjoyed coaching Little League baseball. Charlie had a beautiful voice and enjoyed singing in the St. Joseph Men's Choir from high school and throughout his life. He was also a member of the Ironton Country Club, the VFW and Ironton Elks. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by a brother, Gene Jones, an infant sister, Barbara Lutz, and sister, Lila Ann Lutz Pollock. In addition to his wife, Janet Sue, he is survived by a daughter, Cindy and her husband Dale Anderson of Knoxville, Tenn., with whom he had a special bond; daughter, Missy Burton, and son, Scott Lutz, from an earlier marriage; a sister, Marian Pinkerton of Ironton; two brothers, Jim (Katie) Lutz of Ironton and Bob Lutz of Naples, Fla.; a very special nephew, Mark Lutz of Ironton, who was never too busy to talk football with Charlie; as well as many other nieces and nephews of whom he was very proud, and his special buddy, his cat, Black, whom he taught to fetch. Special appreciation is expressed for the excellent care Charlie always received from Dr. C. Dewayne Tackett at HIMG in Huntington and for the personal friendship they shared for many years. Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, March 13, 2020, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 501 Chestnut Street, Ironton, Ohio, with Father David L. Huffman officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to The Parish Life Center for the benefit of St. Joseph Athletic Activities, Attn: Father Huffman, 501 Chestnut Street, Ironton, OH 45638.