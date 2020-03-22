Home

Allen Funeral Home - Hurricane
2837 Main Street
Hurricane, WV 25526
304-562-9711
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
Graveside service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
12:00 PM
Mt. Olive Cemetery
CHARLOTTE ANN MCCLURE

CHARLOTTE ANN MCCLURE Obituary

CHARLOTTE ANN MCCLURE, 63, of Hurricane, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 19, 2020, after a long illness. She was a member of Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church in Ashland, Ky. She is survived by her husband, James R. McClure Sr.; daughter, Teresa and Eric Moore of Scott Depot, W.Va.; son, James R. McClure Jr. of Hurricane, W.Va.; five grandchildren; several brothers, sisters and special friend, Roger Kaylor of Huntington. Graveside service will be noon on Monday, March 23, 2020, at Mount Olive Cemetery. A visitation and gathering will be one hour prior to the service at Mount Olive Cemetery. Allen Funeral Home, Hurricane, W.Va., is honored to serve the McClure family.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 22, 2020
