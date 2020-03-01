|
CHARLOTTE ANN ROSS, 67, of Huntington, W.Va., went to her heavenly home on February 18, 2020. She was born October 26, 1952, in Huntington, W.Va., a daughter of Howard Earl Ross Sr. and Hope Louise Nelson Ross. Charlotte was preceded in death by three brothers, Howard Earl Ross Jr., William Stanley Ross and Steve Allen Ross. She leaves behind her only child, her daughter, Jaime Ross; her parents; her sisters, Hope Gardner and Patricia Ross; and her brother, Joseph (Alison) Ross. Also surviving are her nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends. Visitation will be Monday, March 2, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted on Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at noon at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Spring Hill Cemetery in Huntington, W.Va. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 1, 2020