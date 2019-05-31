







CHARLOTTE ANNE BYRD LAFON, 68, of South Point, Ohio, went to be with the Lord on May 28, 2019, after a long battle of complications from diabetes. Charlotte was the most amazing woman. She overcame many obstacles in her life, always had a smile on her sweet face, and never complained. Charlotte was born in Welch, W.Va., on March 7, 1951, to Charles Leroy and Georgia Anne Mullins Byrd. Charlotte married Charles W. (Bill) LaFon in Huntington, on Nov. 6, 1970, and the two celebrated 49 years of marriage. She is survived by two beloved sons, Shane Troy LaFon and Charles Todd LaFon; grandson, Wesley Alexander Fitzpatrick; and Wesley's mother, Rebecca Ann Fitzpatrick; sisters, Carolyn (Robert) Gibson and Crystal (Warren) Pennington; nieces, Celeste (Chad) Johnson and Jennifer (Brian) Reynolds; and nephew, Jayme (Stephanie) Pennington. She loved many people and had a heart that was filled with love. Charlotte was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints where she served faithfully in various positions such as in the Relief Society and Primary presidencies, as Junior Sunday School Teacher (1969-79), Young Women's secretary (1969-70), Primary teacher (1977-79), as well as spending endless hours creating wonderful memories for her boys in the Boy Scouts of America camp programs. She volunteered at Burlington Elementary as a Carnival Worker (1977-83), on the Fundraising Committee (1977-79), and as Homeroom Mother (1977-80). Charlotte also taught summer school for Spring Hill Elementary. She was included in the Outstanding Young Women of America in 1983. She taught school from 1984-1988 as a Cabell County itinerant art teacher and Spring Hill Elementary Art teacher from 1988-2006. Charlotte received her Bachelor's degree in Art Education K-12 from Marshall University in Huntington. She received a Master's degree in Humanities plus 60 hours from Marshall. She was historian for the PSI Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society. Charlotte was an amazing art teacher and spent many hours preparing exciting lessons for her students. Charlotte's students loved her and would come running to give her hugs whenever they saw her. One of her highlights as a teacher came when her students won the National Crayola Art competition, and Charlotte accompanied them to receive their awards ceremony in Florida. Charlotte loved beautiful things and she treated her flower garden like an artist's canvas. She loved music and for years in the summer she and Todd attended Fan Fair Nashville to listen to their favorite country artists. She traveled with Christy, Todd and her nieces to England and Wales in 2000. Charlotte spent many hours watching movies at the cinema, loved orange Pushup's, Frosty's and taking Wesley to the Ashland Park. Her love of life was contagious and she will be missed greatly. Bishop Frank Kirby will be presiding at the funeral services on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. Friends and family may visit from 6 to 8 p.m. on Friday, May 31, 2019, at the funeral home. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 31, 2019