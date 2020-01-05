The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Funeral service
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
2:00 PM
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue
Barboursville, WV 25504
View Map
CHARLOTTE NADINE CYRUS

CHARLOTTE NADINE "NICKIE" CYRUS, 77, of Barboursville, W.Va., passed away Friday, January 3, 2020. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, January 6, 2020, at the Wallace Funeral Home and Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park. She was born September 14, 1942, in Huntington, a daughter of the late Carl Edgar Warden Sr. and Edith Cazad Warden. She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Joe Cyrus Sr. She is survived by her daughters, Michele Gervais of Jacksonville, Fla., and Patricia Harden of Fort Myers, Fla.; son, Larry Joe Cyrus Jr. of Barboursville; sister, Patty King of Dublin, Ga.; and grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. Monday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 5, 2020
