Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
Visitation
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
New Haven United Methodist Church
Service
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
6:00 PM
New Haven United Methodist Church
CHARLOTTE SUE WEBB WREN

CHARLOTTE SUE WEBB WREN, 83, of New Haven, W.Va., mother of Michelle D. Wren of New Haven, W.Va., died June 11 in Pleasant Valley Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Point Pleasant, W.Va. She was an AEP storeroom clerk, worked at Phillip Sporn and in construction of Mountaineer Plant #1301. Funeral service will be 6 p.m. Thursday, New Haven United Methodist Church; visitation will be two hours before service at the church. There will be a time of food and fellowship from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, New Haven. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, W.Va. www.foglesongfuneralhome.com
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 18, 2019
