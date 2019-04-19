







MR. CHAUNCY COVEN HENRY, 96, of Ona, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his children. Funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Barker Ridge United Baptist Church, of which he was a member, by the Rev. James L. Dailey, the Rev. Roger Smathers and the Rev. Charles Henry. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery, Glenwood, W.Va. Grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Chauncy was born May 3, 1922 in Lesage, the youngest son of the late John and Ella Bailey Henry. He was a retired employee from C & O Railroad. He was preceded in death by his wife, Naomi Louise Scarberry Henry; a great grandson, Kent Graysen Keaton and seven brothers and sisters. Surviving are his four children and spouses: Anna Clagg and Terry and Linda Henry, all of Milton, and Dale and Elaine Henry, and Nina and John Shaffer, all of Ona; nine grandchildren: Tara and Jeff Sansom, Charlie and Ann Henry, Chris Clagg (Alaina), Angela Paine, Jerry Clagg, Sherry Thompson, Amanda and Greg Keaton, John Thomas and Becky Shaffer, and Joshua and Kayla Shaffer; 23 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Ted Massie; and special caregiver, Regina Arborgast. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Heck Funeral Home, Milton and also one hour prior to the service Saturday at Barker Ridge Church. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2019