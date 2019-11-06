Home

Reger Funeral Home & Crematory -Ceredo-Kenova Chapel.
1135 US-60
Ceredo, WV 25507
(304) 453-6181
Visitation
Thursday, Nov. 7, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
CHELSEA JANE RICKARD

On November 3, 2019, CHELSEA JANE RICKARD ran into the arms of Jesus while singing praises of joy! Chelsea was preceded in death by her beloved Papaw, Bob Hatton, and her Mawmaw and Pawpaw Rickard. She is survived by her Mother, Missie Smoot, and her Father, Tex Rickard, both of South Point, Ohio. Chelsea is also survived by her sister, Haley Bevis (Tyler); a brother, Brady Rickard (Lyric); her loving Nana, Jean Hatton; and her BAE (Best Aunt Ever), Lisa Phelps (Jeff). Chelsea also leaves behind two very special nephews, Cash and Cannon Bevis; cousins, Danny (Alyssa), Zac, Bryan and Taylor; and a host of other loving family and friends. A special thank you to Dr. Patricia Lutz and staff for the exceptional lifelong care they provided to Chelsea. We would also like to thank the many caregivers who loved and cared for Chelsea throughout her life, including the staff of Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House of Huntington. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, November 7, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Ceredo location of Reger Funeral Home & Crematory, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, Ceredo. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 6, 2019
