|
|
CHESTER LEE THOMAS, 77, of Patriot, Ohio passed away Saturday, September 14, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington, W.Va. He was born April 7, 1942, in Huntington, W.Va., son of the late Henry Chester and Janie Pearl Phillips Thomas. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Judith Anne Thomas; one brother, Paul "Bud" Thomas; and two sisters, Rosemary Atkinson and Gloria Stapleton. He was a retired welder from AC&F Industries and an avid golfer. He is survived by two daughters, Tuane (Dana) Adams of Patriot, Ohio and Krista Thomas of Huntington, W.Va.; two sons Gregory (Denise) Thomas of Branchland, W.Va., and Ronald (Kim) Thomas of Huntington, W.Va.; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; one brother, Richard Thomas of Gallipolis, Ohio; and several nieces and nephews. A private family graveside service will be held. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 17, 2019