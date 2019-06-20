







CHIEF PETTY OFFICER PAUL A. HENDRICKSON, USN-Ret., 79, of Louisa, Ky., passed away Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at the Community Hospice Care Center in Ashland, Ky. Chief Petty Officer Hendrickson was born October 16, 1939, in Pineville, Kentucky, to the late Paul Hyte and Minnie Houser Hendrickson. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a stepson, Stephen Martin, and a sister, Lavere Johnson. He is survived by his wife, Sue Sarrett Martin Hendrickson of Louisa, Ky.; one son, Paul D. (Mari) Hendrickson of Charleston, S.C.; one daughter, Dana T. (Kim) Rogers of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; one sister, Kit Hendrickson of Pineville, Ky.; three stepsons, Commodore Tony (Cathy) Martin of Barboursville, W.Va., Tim (Tammy) Martin of Proctorville, Ohio, and Eric (Jamie) Martin of Huntington, W.Va. He also leaves behind fifteen grandchildren and twenty-nine great-grandchildren. Chief Petty Officer Hendrickson retired from the United States Navy after twenty-three years of service and the Army Corps of Engineers after eighteen years of service. He was a Vietnam veteran and member of the VFW. He loved God, was a servant of God and member of First Baptist Church of Louisa, Ky. He loved to hunt and fish, and he liked bluegrass music. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, June 21, 2019, at First Baptist Church of Louisa with Pastor Chuck Price officiating. Friends may visit the family on Friday, June 21, after 11 a.m. at th e First Baptist Church of Louisa. A graveside service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, June 21, 2019, at White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville, W.Va., with full military honors. Pallbearers include Commodore Tony Martin, Tim Martin, Eric Martin, Paul Dwayne, Captain Austin Hendrickson, USAF, Senior Chief Petty Officer Marcus Martin, USN, Corporal T.J. Martin, Jacksonville Beach Police Department, and Captain Denver Chaffin, USA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Baptist Church of Louisa Building Fund, 301 W. Pike Street, Louisa, KY 41230. All care has been entrusted to Wilson Funeral Home.