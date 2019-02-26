|
CHRISTI ANN HENDERSON, 55, of Ironton, daughter of Dan and Sue Newman, died February 23 in Ashland Community Hospice Care center. She was a retired teacher from Rock Hill High School. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, St. Mary's of Pine Grove Catholic Church; burial in Koenig Cemetery, Scioto County, Ohio. Visitation will be from 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at O'Keefe-Baker Funeral Home, Ironton. In lieu of flowers, she requested that backpacks, filled with school supplies, be donated to Rock Hill Schools. Donations may also be made to the "Backpack Buddies" program for Rock Hill Schools. Backpacks and donations may be received at the funeral home during visiting hours.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 26, 2019
