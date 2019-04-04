







CHRISTINE F. PHIPPS, 91, died on March 22, 2019, at home, surrounded by family and loved ones. Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 3:30 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church, the Rev. Dr. Mark Conner presiding. Burial will follow in Oaklawn Memorial Park, Huntington. She was born on September 5, 1927, to Maude Correll Foster and James P. Foster in Alderson, W.Va., both of whom preceded her in death. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Dr. James E. Phipps; her son, Robert M. Phipps; two sisters, Ruth Meredith and Virginia Tucker; one brother, James P. Foster; and many friends. She graduated from Alderson High School (valedictorian) in 1945. She attended Marshall University, where she completed her BS and MS degrees in Chemistry in 1950. She was employed at Batelle Institute in Columbus, Ohio, as a chemist, and she later taught chemistry at Marshall University. She is survived by three children, Kathryn Phipps Taylor (Steve), Margaret Phipps Brown (Rick) and James Edward Phipps Jr. (Jane); daughter-in-law, Valerie Hall Phipps; eight grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews; and many friends, including special friends, Mary Jo Danford and Sandee Folsom. She was an active and devout member of First United Methodist Church all of her adult life, where she served as president of the Women's Society of Christian Service. She was an active member of the Huntington Women's Club and the Huntington Dental Auxiliary. She was an avid golfer who won several nine hole tournaments at Guyan Country Club. Primarily, she loved her family and nurtured her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. The family wishes to thank and acknowledge the kindness of Hospice of Huntington and her caregivers, particularly Jamie Dempsey, whose help in her last days was invaluable. Visitation will be from 2:30 to 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, at the First United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the scholarship fund, First United Methodist Church, 1124 Fifth Avenue, Huntington, WV 25701. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.