CHRISTINE HELEN JOHNSON

CHRISTINE HELEN JOHNSON, 81, of Milton, W.Va., passed away November 22, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at noon Friday, November 29, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Jerry Ryder. Burial will be in Bicker Cemetery. She was born March 4, 1938, in Cabell County, a daughter of the late Lowell and Naomi Edmonds Adams. She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard Lee Johnson. Christine is survived by her son, Terry Mullins and Sherri Lewis of Ona; two sisters, Pauline Ryder and Velva Thompson; grandson, Dakota Lee and wife Laura and great-grandson Branitly; and several favorite nieces and nephews. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon Friday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Milton. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 27, 2019
