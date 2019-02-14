







CHRISTINE "CRICKET" JEZEWSKI, 70, of Kiahsville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was born July 5, 1948, at Cove Gap, W.Va., a daughter of the late Beryl and Brookie Dyer McCoy. Her husband, George Theodore Jezewski, also preceded her in death along with one daughter, Michelle Hatten, and one brother, Rodney McCoy. Cricket was a homemaker and a member of Cove Gap United Baptist Church. She leaves behind her children, Melody (Greg) Queen of Branchland, W.Va., and Jeffrey (Melissa) Jezewski of Salt Rock, W.Va.; and six grandchildren, Steven Ivan Pauley, Angeline K. Brooke Pauley, Tashena Christine Jezewski (Derrick Darst), Hannah Brooke Hatten, Kaitlin Mashel Jezewski, and Jeffrey Duane Jezewski. Also surviving are sisters Jacqueline (Lendsy) Napier of Cove Gap, Gerri McCoy (Bob) Sipes of Mesa, Ariz., and Evangeline McCoy of Cove Gap; one brother, Darryl Gene "Bill" (Faye) McCoy, also of Cove Gap; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Cove Gap United Baptist Church, Kiahsville, with Pastor Mark Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Sam Dyer Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 6 p.m. Friday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jezewski family. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary