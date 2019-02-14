Home

POWERED BY

Services
Johnson-Tiller Funeral Home
10030 Route 152
Wayne, WV 25570
(304) 272-5107
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTINE JEZEWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTINE "CRICKET" JEZEWSKI

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHRISTINE "CRICKET" JEZEWSKI Obituary




CHRISTINE "CRICKET" JEZEWSKI, 70, of Kiahsville, W.Va., went to be with the Lord on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019. She was born July 5, 1948, at Cove Gap, W.Va., a daughter of the late Beryl and Brookie Dyer McCoy. Her husband, George Theodore Jezewski, also preceded her in death along with one daughter, Michelle Hatten, and one brother, Rodney McCoy. Cricket was a homemaker and a member of Cove Gap United Baptist Church. She leaves behind her children, Melody (Greg) Queen of Branchland, W.Va., and Jeffrey (Melissa) Jezewski of Salt Rock, W.Va.; and six grandchildren, Steven Ivan Pauley, Angeline K. Brooke Pauley, Tashena Christine Jezewski (Derrick Darst), Hannah Brooke Hatten, Kaitlin Mashel Jezewski, and Jeffrey Duane Jezewski. Also surviving are sisters Jacqueline (Lendsy) Napier of Cove Gap, Gerri McCoy (Bob) Sipes of Mesa, Ariz., and Evangeline McCoy of Cove Gap; one brother, Darryl Gene "Bill" (Faye) McCoy, also of Cove Gap; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends too numerous to mention. Funeral services will be conducted at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, at the Cove Gap United Baptist Church, Kiahsville, with Pastor Mark Hatfield officiating. Burial will follow in the Sam Dyer Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 6 p.m. Friday at the church. Johnson Tiller Funeral Home is honored to serve the Jezewski family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 14, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries