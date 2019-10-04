|
CHRISTINE LOUISE "CHRIS" CREMEANS, 93, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away on Tuesday, October 1, 2019, at her residence. Funeral services will be held on Saturday at 1 p.m. at Beard Mortuary with Pastor Ray Vance officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgelawn Memorial Park. The family will receive friends after noon. She was born December 23, 1925, in Logan, W.Va., the daughter of the late Basil and Garnet Finley Carter. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Cremeans, daughter, Sharon Burgess, grandson, Eddie Burgess, great-grandson, Garrett Thonen, and brother, Calvin Carter. Chris was retired from Sears Roebuck and Co. Chris not only was a grandmother, but she was also a mother to her three grandchildren whom she raised, Eddie, Tammy and Michelle. She is survived by her loving family, Tammy (Jeff) Blofeld and Michelle (Scott) Thonen; great-grandchildren, Amber, Jerad, Taylor and Madison Burgess, Brandon Insco, Ashley Blofeld, Kayla, Shayla and Aayla Thonen; nine great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Lucy (Max) Brammer and Jearlean Nibert; sisters-in-law, Peggy Carter and Louise Cremeans; her friend and companion of 16 years, James McComas; best friend for 55 years, Mary Sowards; a host of nieces, nephews and extended Cremeans family. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.beardmortuary.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 4, 2019