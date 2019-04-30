The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN CHILDERS

CHRISTOPHER ALLEN CHILDERS Obituary




CHRISTOPHER ALLEN CHILDERS, 37, of Barboursville, passed away April 26, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born June 5, 1981, in Bremerton, Washington, a son of Bruce Childers and Judi Ewick Nicholas. He was preceded in death by one son, Preston Childers. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Luker Childers; one daughter, Ryleigh Childers; one son, Bryce Childers; one brother, Ian Nicholas; paternal grandmother, Darlene Kissinger. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019
