|
|
CHRISTOPHER ALLEN CHILDERS, 37, of Barboursville, passed away April 26, 2019, at Ruby Memorial Hospital. He was born June 5, 1981, in Bremerton, Washington, a son of Bruce Childers and Judi Ewick Nicholas. He was preceded in death by one son, Preston Childers. He is survived by his wife, Kimberly Luker Childers; one daughter, Ryleigh Childers; one son, Bryce Childers; one brother, Ian Nicholas; paternal grandmother, Darlene Kissinger. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Apr. 30, 2019