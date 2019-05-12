The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel
1159 Central Avenue P.O. Box 7
Barboursville, WV 25504
304-736-3431
Resources
More Obituaries for CHRISTOPHER TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CHRISTOPHER ANDREW TAYLOR

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CHRISTOPHER ANDREW TAYLOR Obituary




CHRISTOPHER ANDREW TAYLOR, 21, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born March 5, 1998, in Huntington. He was a fourth-generation member of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandy Taylor; maternal great-grandfather, Darrell Taylor; and paternal grandfather, Dewey Rayburn. He is survived by his mother, Angie Taylor Rayburn, and his father, Derrick Rayburn; two sisters, Lexi Rayburn and Abby Rayburn; maternal grandfather, Mark Taylor of Barboursville; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Taylor of Milton; paternal grandmother, Oweda "Peachie" Rayburn of Barboursville; a special uncle, Andy Taylor; and a host of special aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now