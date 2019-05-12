







CHRISTOPHER ANDREW TAYLOR, 21, of Barboursville, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, May 10, 2019. He was born March 5, 1998, in Huntington. He was a fourth-generation member of the Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Sandy Taylor; maternal great-grandfather, Darrell Taylor; and paternal grandfather, Dewey Rayburn. He is survived by his mother, Angie Taylor Rayburn, and his father, Derrick Rayburn; two sisters, Lexi Rayburn and Abby Rayburn; maternal grandfather, Mark Taylor of Barboursville; maternal great-grandmother, Shirley Taylor of Milton; paternal grandmother, Oweda "Peachie" Rayburn of Barboursville; a special uncle, Andy Taylor; and a host of special aunts and uncles. Funeral services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Monday, May 13, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel with Pastor Jason Salmons officiating. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. Visitation will be two hours prior to service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 12, 2019