CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH SHEFFIELD


1972 - 2019
CHRISTOPHER JOSEPH SHEFFIELD, 46, of Lavalette, W.Va., passed away Saturday, September 21, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born December 27, 1972, in Bend, Oregon, a son of Jerry and Sandra Wirtz Sheffield. Chris was a truck driver and a veteran of U.S. Air Force. He loved recalling his glory days as a football player and outstanding athlete at Wayne High School. He was an excellent artist who loved to draw. He was preceded in death by his sister, Jackie West. In addition to his parents, he is also survived by his children, Alexis Sheffield, Ethan Sheffield and Dylan Sheffield; brother and sister-in-law, Jerry E. and Stacy Sheffield; sister, Carla Stanton and nephews Cory, Hayden, Tanner, Zach and Rance. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Sept. 24, 2019
