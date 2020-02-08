|
CLARA ROSE CARTER, 85, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, February 5, 2020, at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, W.Va. She was born March 9, 1934, in Boston, Mass., daughter of the late Gaspero and Pia Faine Signorini. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Ernest Michael Gray; daughter-in-law, Trisha Gray; grandson, Christopher Gray; brothers-in-law, Ivan Junior Reynolds and Frank Ramelli. She was a member of Union Missionary Baptist Church. She is survived by her husband, Taylor V. Carter; two sons, Gerald L. (Donna) Carter and Richard A. (Ann) Carter, both of Huntington, W.Va.; six grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two sisters, Catherine Reynolds of Proctorville, Ohio, and Mary Ramelli Woburn of Massachusetts; one brother, Frances (Jenny) Signorini of Huntington, W.Va.; and many nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be conducted 2 p.m. Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Union Missionary Baptist Church, Chesapeake, Ohio, with Pastor Randy See and Pastor Grady Starkey officiating. Burial will follow in Huffman Cemetery, Grayson, Ky. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church. Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, Ohio, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 8, 2020