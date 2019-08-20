|
CLARA WILKES EARL, 87, of Huntington, widow of Donald Earl Sr., died Aug. 15 in Cabell Huntington Hospital. She was a former employee of Owens-Illinois. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the 7th Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens, Barboursville. Visitation will be from 11:30 a.m. until service time Thursday at the church. Reger Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 20, 2019