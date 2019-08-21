The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
CLARA WILKES EARL


1932 - 2019
CLARA WILKES EARL Obituary




CLARA WILKES EARL, 87, of Huntington, went to be with the Lord on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Bob Withers on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. Burial will follow in White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Clara was born on July 19, 1932, in Huntington, W.Va., to the late Albert and Nora Mullins Wilkes. She worked as a selector for Owens-Illinois for 38 years and was an active church member at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Donald Edward Earl Sr.; one brother, Henry Wilkes; and one sister, Mary Harris. She is survived by her sons, Donald E. (Melanie) Earl Jr. and David A. Earl; one daughter, Deborah G. Earl; four grandchildren, Ryan E. Earl, Zach R. Earl, Veronica Hicks, Trisha McGraw; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Seventh Avenue Baptist Church, 240 W. 7th Ave., Huntington, WV 25701. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m. until service time on Thursday at Seventh Avenue Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
