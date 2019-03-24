







CLARABELLE BECKETT, 88, of Ironton, Ohio, passed away Thursday, March 21, 2019, at a local nursing home. Mrs. Beckett was born October 9, 1930, in Ironton, Ohio, a daughter to the late Irvin and Vesta Boyd Kelley. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Ted" Beckett. Mrs. Beckett attended Ironton schools. She was a retired cafeteria worker for Ironton City Schools and a member of First Church of the Nazarene in Ironton, Ohio. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Jack Kelley, Emerson Kelley and Donald Kelley. She is survived by two daughters, Kelliann Salisbury and Glenda (Bob) Delawder, both of Ironton, Ohio; two sons, David (Sherri) Beckett of Pinellas Park, Fla., and Brian (Debbie) Beckett of Ironton; nine grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister, Lois (John) Loper of Ironton; several nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Monday, March 25, 2019, at the Tracy Brammer-Monroe Funeral Home, 518 South Sixth Street, Ironton, with Pastor Rob Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday from 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home. To offer the Beckett family condolences, please visit www.tracybrammerfh.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary