CLARENCE ALEXANDER WOOLFOLK, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., died June 14, 2019. He was born March 1, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence Walker and Beverly Jean Woolfolk. He leaves behind his son, Jonathan Woolfolk, and his granddaughter, Dayna Woolfolk. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 29, 2019