The Herald-Dispatch Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
304-522-7777
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
924 20TH ST
Huntington, WV 25703
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARENCE WOOLFOLK
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARENCE ALEXANDER WOOLFOLK


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
CLARENCE ALEXANDER WOOLFOLK Obituary




CLARENCE ALEXANDER WOOLFOLK, 69, of Huntington, W.Va., died June 14, 2019. He was born March 1, 1950, in Huntington, W.Va., a son of the late Clarence Walker and Beverly Jean Woolfolk. He leaves behind his son, Jonathan Woolfolk, and his granddaughter, Dayna Woolfolk. Celebration of Life service will be conducted at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home, Huntington. Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ferrell-chambersfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Ferrell-Chambers Funeral Home - HUNTINGTON
Download Now