







CLARENCE MARTIN, 94, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born November 18, 1924, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas and Rilda Cremeans Martin. Clarence was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby P. Martin; two brothers; and one sister. He is survived by two daughters, Jerry Ann Stowasser of Huntington and her husband, Derry, who was more like a son than a son-in-law to Clarence; Judy Washington of Milton; and a very special friend, Billy Black of Wayne, who was also like a son to Clarence. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Heck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com. Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 2, 2019