Home

POWERED BY

Services
Heck Funeral Home
1007 Smith St
Milton, WV 25541
(304) 743-4141
Resources
More Obituaries for CLARENCE MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

CLARENCE MARTIN

Obituary Condolences Flowers

CLARENCE MARTIN Obituary




CLARENCE MARTIN, 94, of Huntington, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, at St. Mary's Medical Center, Huntington. He was born November 18, 1924, in Lesage, W.Va., a son of the late Thomas and Rilda Cremeans Martin. Clarence was also preceded in death by his wife, Ruby P. Martin; two brothers; and one sister. He is survived by two daughters, Jerry Ann Stowasser of Huntington and her husband, Derry, who was more like a son than a son-in-law to Clarence; Judy Washington of Milton; and a very special friend, Billy Black of Wayne, who was also like a son to Clarence. Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3, 2019, at Heck Funeral Home, Milton. Burial will follow in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at Heck Funeral Home. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.heckfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now