CLARENCE MAUPIN JR., 77, of Ashland, widower of Donna Jean Maupin, died Feb. 3 in King's Daughters Medical Center. He retired from Armco Steel Company. Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Steen Funeral Home Central Avenue Chapel. Burial will be in Rose Hill Burial Park. Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Flatwoods Church of Christ, 2100 Argillite Road, Flatwoods, KY 41139. www.steenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 5, 2019
