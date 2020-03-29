Home

CLARENCE "BUTCH" SUNDSTROM, 76, of Ceredo, passed away on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at Heritage Center. Livestream memorial service will be on Tuesday at 2 p.m. from Clarence's obituary page at www.regerfh.com; click the link that will be posted 15 minutes prior to the beginning of the service. Services will be conducted by Pastor Jody Fortner. Butch was born on May 11, 1943, in Parkersburg, W.Va., the son of the late Herman and Betty Nestor Sundstrom. He was a retired employee of Bob Evans. He is survived by his wife, Shirley Smith Sundstrom; daughter, Melissa M. Fife; grandsons, Austin and Joshua Fife; and two brothers, Rex and Michael Sundstrom. There will be no public visitation. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com. Reger Funeral Home, Ceredo-Kenova Chapel, is assisting the family.

Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 29, 2020
