CLARICE ELLEN SMITH, 92, of Milton, passed away November 7, 2019. She was born April 23, 1927, in Milton, a daughter of the late Leslie and Mamie Chapman Smith. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Paul C. Smith; infant son, Timmy; and one brother, Golden Smith. She is survived by three daughters, Reda (J.W.) Tincher, Iva (Ronnie) Finley, Lora (Jodie) Perry; four sons, Eddie (Wanda) Smith, Bobby Smith, Roger Smith and Tony (Vanessa) Smith; eleven grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Fern Smith; and a host of nieces and nephews. She was a loving mother and homemaker and then went to work as a cook for the Cabell County Board of Education. She was a member of Union Baptist Church and was the treasurer for a number of years. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home, Milton, by Pastor Greg Lunsford. Burial will be in Forest Memorial Park, Milton. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service. The family would like to thank the staff at the Teays Valley Assisted Living and the Genesis Putnam Center for their love and care. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Nov. 10, 2019