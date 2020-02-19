|
|
CLAYTON EDWARD DILLON, 83, of Lithia, Florida, formerly of Parma, Ohio, born on January 18, 1937, in Logan, West Virginia, entered into eternal rest on February 12, 2020. He retired from General Motors after 45 years as a Quality Control Inspector. He loved his family and enjoyed fishing. He is survived by his wife of 60 years, Betty Dillon; daughter, Annette Frederick (Andrew) of Fishhawk, Florida; grandchildren, Thomas Frederick of Chicago, Illinois, and Katelyn Hull (Dakota) of Lutz, Florida; great-granddaughter, Evie Frederick; siblings-in-law, Bruce Blevins of Princeton, West Virginia, and Geraldine Dillon of Ona, West Virginia; nieces and nephews, Jim Fannin (Sherry), David, Michael, Brenda, Dixie Ann, Cindy Mae, Rick, Kathy Joe and Jackie Sue, all of West Virginia; and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sydney and Gracie Dillon; daughter, Karen Dillon; siblings, Olaf Dillon and Avonelle Dillon; sister-in-law, Helen Hamilton and Faye Sizemore. Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. at the Cravens-Shires Funeral Home Chapel in Bluewell with Rev. Jonathan Riggins officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Bluewell where family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Friends may call prior to services from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences will be accepted at www.cravens-shires.com. Cravens-Shires Funeral Home in Bluewell is serving the Dillon family.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 19, 2020