CLAYTON LEE CREMEANS


1944 - 2019
CLAYTON LEE CREMEANS Obituary




CLAYTON LEE CREMEANS, 75, of Huntington, W.Va., passed away August 19, 2019, at Cabell Huntington Hospital. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. Thursday, August 22, 2019, at Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel by Rev. David Cardwell. Burial will be in Baylous Cemetery. He was born March 8, 1944, in Hamilton, Ohio, a son of the late Bruce and Mildred Meadows Cremeans. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force. Clayton worked as a tax preparer and tax consultant. He is survived by his wife, Kathy Holley Cremeans; two sons and daughter-in-law, Brian Lee Cremeans and his companion Julie Turrentine of Hillsboro, Ore., and Scott and Erin Cremeans of Huntington; one sister, Alice Allgaier of Florida; one brother, Bruce "Butch" Cremeans of Myrtle Beach, S.C.; and two grandchildren, Devin and Liza Galloway. Visitation will be from noon to 1 p.m. Thursday at the Wallace Funeral Home, Barboursville. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Aug. 21, 2019
