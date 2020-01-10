|
CLEDITH HUBERT MCCALLISTER, 91, of Milton, a devoted husband, brother, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and friend, died Wednesday, January 8, 2020, after a short illness. He was born July 21, 1928, in Huntington, to Cledith Brady McCallister and Addie Wetherholt McCallister. He graduated from Barboursville High School, where he played trombone in the marching band. He went on to work at Appalachian Power Company for nearly 50 years, serving in a number of roles from line crew to supervisor, and he enjoyed sharing stories about his work and co-workers, who knew him affectionately as "Hubie." He had a lifelong interest in electronics and technology, from repairing TVs as a sideline in the 1950s to FaceTiming with his family over the 2019 holidays. He was also an enthusiastic sports fan, especially of the Cincinnati Reds and Marshall football, and served as player-manager of his Industrial League baseball team in the 1950s and 1960s. As a member of Olive Missionary Baptist Church, he took pleasure in serving as a deacon for a number of years. He was predeceased by his parents, his first wife, Thelma, and a daughter, Dawna Jo McCallister. Survivors include his second wife, Donna; a sister, Elsie Bostic of Milton; four children, Randy McCallister (Lydia) of Pulaski, Va., Melanie McCallister of Roanoke, Va., Rodney McCallister (Manya) of Huntington, and Pamela McCallister, also of Roanoke; two stepdaughters, Karen King and Sherry Carter (Stephen), both of Milton; three grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; three step-grandchildren; and one step-great-grandchild. All his family and friends will miss him terribly. Many thanks to the wonderful team of caregivers: Dawn Lewis Wallace, Melody Perry, Teresa Fuller and Teresa Lewis. The viewing is from 1 to 2 p.m. Saturday at Wallace Funeral Home in Milton. Services will follow at 2 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gordon Rutherford. Entombment will take place afterward at Forest Memorial Park. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020