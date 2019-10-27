Home

CLEDITH VERNON CAMPBELL SR., 85, of Catlettsburg, Ky., went to meet his Lord and Savior on October 24, 2019, at Community Hospice Center in Ashland, Ky. He was born on July 16, 1934, in Charleston, W.Va., to the late Luther Vernon and Elsie Elizabeth Kelly Campbell. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Harold, Charles and Donald. Cledith was a member of the WV National Guard. He was ordained into the ministry by the Riverside Baptist Church, Pineville, Ky., and served as pastor in both West Virginia and Kentucky. Survivors include his wife of 67 years, Barbara; his five children, Cledith Jr. (Ruthie), Michael, Paul (Sandy), Robin and Danny (Margie); eleven grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one sister, Marie Johnson. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. on Monday, October 28, 2019, at the Altizer Baptist Church, Huntington, with funeral services following visitation. Private burial service will be conducted at Rose Hill Burial Park, Ashland, Ky. Reger Funeral Home Ceredo-Kenova Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.regerfh.com.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Oct. 27, 2019
