CLIFFORD LEO SMITH, of Livonia, Mich., formerly of Ranger, W.Va., died January 30, 2020. He was born December 17, 1938, in Ranger, W.Va., a son of Roosevelt and Edith Webb Smith, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by four brothers, Corbett, Donald (Agnes), Stanley and William "Bill" Smith; and a sister, Lois E. Lewis (Joe). He is survived by three children, Colleen Smith Harden (Bill), Shannon Smith and Corey Smith (Carmelita); the mother of his children, Judy Prevost; three grandsons, Colin, Conner and Chase Harden; two brothers, Wandell (Freda) Smith, Ivan (Gerry) Smith; three sisters, Doris Webb, Patricia (Patrick) Macri and Connie (Bob) Witherington; two sisters-in-law, Jane Smith and Patti Smith; a special nephew who was like a brother, Carlos Lewis; and a host of family and friends. No services are planned at this time. J. Gilbert Purse Funeral Homes, Michigan, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Feb. 9, 2020