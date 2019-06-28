|
CLINTON MACK MOUNT, 42, of Huntington, passed away June 24, 2019. Funeral services will be conducted at 3 p.m. Saturday, June 29, 2019, at the Wallace Funeral Home & Chapel, Barboursville. Burial will be in Union Ridge Cemetery. He was born June 1, 1977, in Huntington, a son of Anthony Mount Jr. of Huntington and the late Joyce Etta Blankenship Mount. In addition to his father, he is survived by his fiancee, April Cremeans; two sons, Brian Mount and Travis Mount; stepchildren, Deja Cremeans, Jeremy Hensley and Heaven Hensley; one sister, Cindy Linville of Huntington; two brothers, Robert Mount and Eric Mount, both of Huntington; several nieces and nephews; and many more family and friends, a lot who proudly called him brother. Visitation will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.timeformemory.com/wallace.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on June 28, 2019