CLYDE C. JOHNS JR., 81, of Louisa, Ky., husband of Isabelle Johns, died March 11. He was a retired Kentucky State Police detective and was a Lawrence County Judge Executive. Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday, First Baptist Church, Louisa, Ky.; burial in Greenlawn Cemetery, Louisa, Ky. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the church. In lieu of flowers, donations are suggested to Trinity Christian Academy. Young Funeral Home, Louisa, Ky., is assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Herald-Dispatch on Mar. 14, 2019
